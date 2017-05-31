Panthers pick up honors

After another successful year which saw the Benton Panthers go 17-3-1, plenty of Panthers picked up honors. Benton picked up three All-State perforers and five All-Conference honorees.

All seniors, Aaron Norris, Matt Warrick and Will Guerra were all named All State, with Guerra to play in the AAA All-Star Game later in June in Conway, and juniors Breck Rambo, who was also named to the All-State Tournament Team, Tyler Vandiver and Kolton Ritter, and sophomores Garret Bosley and goalkeeper Matt Braslavsky were named All Conference.

“We had a successful season in 2017,” Benton Coach Bobby Winn said. “As the year began, we had may question marks but ended up starting out well tying Bryant 0-0 and finishing undefeated in conference. We scored a record 120 goals in a season and a record 12 shutouts.”