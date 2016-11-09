Panthers pound Mets in season-opener

The Benton Panthers started the game on a 13-3 run thanks to pressure defense and junior Jai Peters scored 23 points, dished out six assists, nabbed five steals and had three rebounds in a 60-37 season-opening win over the E-Stem Mets Tuesday at Benton Arena.

“You can try to build your game plan around your defense,” Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said. “I thought that was good for us. You can play tough, hard-nosed defense early and trying to sustain that throughout the game, and I thought Jai and Shaheed (Halk) were really active defensively, had a lot of deflections and got out there on the break and got some easy baskets. I thought that was huge.”

Peters had an offensive rebound and put back to start the game and the Mets would hit a three to take a 3-2 lead early, but that’s the only lead they would hold for the game. Benton Senior Westin Riddick took a pass from Peters and nailed a 3-pointer, Peters had another offensive rebound and layup for an and-1 and senior Fred Harris laid it in with a pass from Peters for the early 10-3 lead.

Riddick hit another three for the 13-3 lead and the Panthers (1-0) closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 22-8 after the first stanza.

