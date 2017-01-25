Panthers prevail over Lions

The Benton Panthers took on the McLellan Lions in a heated battle that lasted the entire game. Both teams challenged each other until the bitter end, but the Panthers’ raw energy helped them edge out a narrow 62-56 victory in 6A/5A blended action. Head Coach Dexter Hendrix was impressed with this team’s performance.

“McLellan was a great team,” Hendrix said. “We had trouble keeping those guys out of transition and inside the paint the entire game. I’m extremely proud of our guys. We made plays and got stops when we needed them the most.”

Senior Westin Riddick started the game for the Panthers (14-5, 4-2) hitting two quick free throws along with a dynamic 3-pointer in a defender’s face. Junior Jai Peters and senior Fred Harris also contributed early as well and the Panthers began the game on a 9-1 run. McCellan (3-10, 1-3) answered directly back, climaxing with an and-1 by Ian Robinson. The first quarter ended 21-15.

Lady Panthers 65, Lady Lions 21

The Benton Lady Panthers appeared locked and loaded during Tuesday night’s contest versus the McLellan Lady Lions in 6A/5A blended conference action. The game was very lopsided throughout, ending with a tremendous 65-21 final in favor of the Lady Panthers. Head Coach Jerry Chumley was ecstatic with his team’s performance.

“We got off to a good start and it got us in a great rhythm offensively,” Chumley said. “When you do that you’re gonna score a whole lot of points. We really aren’t where we need to be, but a game like this may help us move into the right direction.”

The Lady Panther defense proved to be too much for the Lady Lions (0-14, 0-4) early in the game, causing several fast-break opportunities for Benton. Freshman Izzy Arnold capitalized on McLellan’s lapses and got two transition layups early. Sophomore Makenzy Davidson found her shot early, knocking down a mid-range jumper along with a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer, marking the score 20-4.