Panthers pummel opponents

The Benton boys’ golf team had little trouble in dispensing of El Dorado and Marion Thursday in Hot Springs Village. Led by sophomore Brendon Little, the Panthers came in with a 314 to down the Patriots (361) and Wildcats (366), which is good news for Benton Coach Mark Balisterri.

“The coach from Marion said everyone on their side of the state they’re about even with except Jonesboro,” Balisterri said, “so that looks good for us if we play decent (for the 6A State Tournament) like we did yesterday.”

Little picked up the medalist honor for the second straight match shooting a 3-over 75.

“Brendon has been our most consistent golfer all year and he’s playing really, really good right now,” Balisterri said. “In golf, it’s kind of scary when you have someone playing really good a couple weeks before state because it’s such and up-and-down game, you want to be playing good during the state tournament. But he’s been consistent all year and I think he’s going to hold it together.”