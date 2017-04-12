Panthers shut out Badgers

Five Benton Panther pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout Tuesday in a 7-0 win over the Arkadelphia Badgers at Panthers Field to improve Benton to 11-8 overall on the season.

Junior Yates Prickett picked up the win in his two innings pitched giving up a hit and striking out one, while sophomore Peyton Pallette struck out the side on nine pitches in his perfect third inning. Sophomore Colin Morrow pitched a perfect fourth, junior Jesse Barker pitched two scoreless innings walking and striking out one without a hit, and senior Ross Carver pitched the final inning striking out two, while giving up one hit and one walk.

After a scoreless first inning, the Panthers would get on the board with two outs in the bottom of the second. Pallette walked with one out, went to second on a wild pitch and third on a passed ball, and junior Jared Kelley walked with two outs to put runners on the corners. Kelley stole second and both runners would score on freshman Peyton Hudgins’ single to center for the early 2-0 lead.