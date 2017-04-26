Panthers sneak by Zebras

The Benton Panthers picked up a big 6-4 win over the 6A Pine Bluff Zebras at Panthers Field Tuesday to go toward seeding for the 6A West Conference Tournament beginning later this week. Benton improves to 12-13 on the season as two-out RBIs helped the Panthers to Tuesday’s win.

“When we played them at their place, they pitched the same kid (Jalen Deshazier), which is one of the best pitchers in 6A,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said. “He’s going to Arkansas State. We got all over him at Pine Bluff. We had 12 hits, scored 10 runs off of him.

“I knew it was going to be a different situation [Tuesday] and it just took us a little bit to get on him. We put a little pressure on their defense and once we got base runners on, we got some confidence and started doing some things.”