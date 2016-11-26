Panthers swept up by Cyclones in semis

In a whirlwind of a game against the Jonesboro Hurricane last week, the West No. 4 Benton Panthers upset the East No. 1 seed team 56-52 in a shootout to reach the 6A state semifinals for the third straight season. But on Friday in the semis, the Panthers couldn’t get it done as the Russellville Cyclones took Benton down 45-15 and advance to the 6A state title game against the Greenwood Bulldogs, which slipped by the Pine Bluff Zebras 31-30, on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

“It just wasn’t our night,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “Russellville did a heck of a job. They played the game like it was supposed to be played. Our kids fought back all year. (Friday) was the first night where we just didn’t really give what I felt like was our best effort when we got down.”

And just as the Panthers, which finish 8-5 on the season, got down early to the Cyclones (11-1) in their Week 4 matchup (45-24 Benton loss), they did again on Friday at Cyclone Stadium. And just as the Benton defense gave up big pass plays against Russellville in its first matchup, the same thing happened on Friday.

