Panthers take 2nd in West

The Benton Panther golf team took second in the 6A West Conference Tournament Monday at Big Creek Golf & Country Club in Mountain home and currently sit third overall in state. Benton shot a 331 overall, with conference foe Greenwood 16 strokes better at a 315. Jonesboro is first overall with a 300 going into today’s 6A State Tournament play. Though the Panthers took second, they didn’t play as well as they can play.

“We didn’t play our best,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said. “Our goal was to shoot 315 or better. If we would’ve shot that, we would have won the conference. I think Greenwood shot a 315, but they’re number one led the tournament and shot a 68, so you turn that 68 into a normal score, a 75, 76, they shoot a 320.”