Panthers take season-opener over Wolves

The Benton Panthers tennis team started the season in fine fashion Monday, almost picking up a sweep over the Lake Hamilton Wolves at Tyndall Park in Benton. The Panthers took 7 of 8 matches on the day, many of them routs.

“This was our first match of the season,” new Benton tennis Head Coach Melanie Kiker said. “We have been practicing all summer for this match. We are hoping to have several of our players make it to state this year. Last year, we only had one player, Alex Trudell, who qualified and played in the state tournament.”

Just a sophomore, Trudell serves as Benton’s No. 1 girls’ singles player and handled her opponent Hannah Walker with an 8-1 win. Junior Sadie Nosal also picked up an 8-1 win in singles play over Christine Harris.