Panthers take top spot

The Benton Panthers track and field team won the Sr. High Walmart Relays at Cabot High School on Tuesday for their first meet win of the season. The Panthers topped the Conway Wampus Cats 133-124, while host Cabot (103.50), North Little Rock (80) and Jonesboro (68) rounded out the top five. The Bryant Hornets took 12th with 12 points, not fielding a full team on Tuesday for rest.

For the girls, Benton took sixth with 48 points and Bryant finished eighth with 28 points.

The Panthers had just one first-place finish as senior Junior Hendrix took the top spot in the triple jump with a distance of 43-04.50, but Benton had a plethora of second-place and top five finishes to take the top spot overall.

“Junior was the only first place we had, but everybody else, we had tons of kids finish in the top five in some events,” Benton Coach Justin Ray said.

Senior DJ Stirgus set the top time in the 6A in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.13, but had to settle for second to 7A Conway’s Kevon Holder’s 14.30.