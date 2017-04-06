Panthers zap Zebras on road

The Benton Panthers scored in every inning but one in a 12-1 win over the Pine Bluff Zebras on the road Tuesday to get back to even on the season at 8-8.

Benton junior Jared Kelley went 4 for 4 on the day, and sophomore Colin Morrow and junior Yates Prickett combined for a four-hitter on the mound, while the Panthers pounded out 14 hits.

Benton scored early and often as the Panthers put up a 3-spot in the first inning began by junior Drew Chilton’s single to left. Senior Coltyn Lane sacrifice bunted Chilton to second and sophomore Logan Easterling reached on an error to put runners on the corners. Senior Ross Carver lined out for the second out, but junior Beau Brewer scored Chilton with a single to center for the 1-0 lead. Sophomore Peyton Pallette followed with an RBI single of his own and Brewer scored on an error for the 3-0 lead.