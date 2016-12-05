Parade a go for tonight despite rain, rumors

Wanda Posey, who is overseeing the annual Christmas parade sponsored by the Downtown Benton Business Owners Association, says the event will go on as planned tonight “unless it’s pouring down rain at 6 o’clock.”

Rumors and a local television station’s report that the parade has been postponed are incorrect, Posey said.

“We have 55 entries — mainly floats — plus fire trucks and police units and groups that don’t have to submit entry forms,” Posey said.

“It should be a wonderful parade,” she added.

The theme is “Your Favorite Christmas Classic TV Show or Movie.”

Posey encouraged people to “help spread the word that the parade has been canceled or postponed.”

“It will be taking place this very night unless the weather is drastically worse and then an announcement will be made on the association’s Facebook page,” she said.