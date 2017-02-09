Person drives vehicle through business

Courier Staff
Thursday, February 9, 2017
BENTON, AR
The Benton fire and police departments are currently responding to an accident at Gail and Blakes Hair Shop on Military Road. A person drove a vehicle through the business. As a result of the accident, a woman was pinned and suffered injuries to the right side of her head.
The woman was conscious when she was removed from the scene and was transported to the hospital.
The vehicle is still in the business.
