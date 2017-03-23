PHOTO OF THE DAY: 900-year-old canoe makes journey back home

Construction crew members, employees of Winfield Cabinet, Historic Arkansas members and Benton city officials work together to lift a 900-year-old Native American canoe Wednesday at the River Center at Riverside Park in Benton. The canoe was pulled from the Saline River in 1999 by fisherman Charles Greene. Since that time, the 24-foot artifact has been in the possession of Historic Arkansas and is now placed at the River Center. See Sunday’s issue of The Saline Courier for a full feature story about the can
Staff Writer
Thursday, March 23, 2017
BENTON, AR

Category: