PHOTO OF THE DAY: Bryant Millage

A sign encouraging residents to vote against a proposed millage increase for the Bryant School District hangs in a wooded area near Bryant High School. Early voting began Tuesday in Bryant’s third attempt at passing a millage increase. More than 1,700 voters cast ballots during the first two days of early voting. Sarah Perry/The Saline Courier
Staff Writer
Thursday, March 9, 2017
BENTON, AR

Category: