PHOTO OF THE DAY: Catholic Church supports local officers

Terri Conrad, a parishioner at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, presents Benton Police Chief Kirk Lane with a basket of medals featuring St. Michael, the Archangel prayer of officers. Photo by Sarah Perry/The Saline Courier
Staff Writer
Thursday, September 15, 2016
BENTON, AR

Category:

The Saline Courier's Friends To Follow