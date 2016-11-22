PHOTO OF THE DAY: Closing up shop

A spotted orbweaver works to remove her web as the morning due glistens in the sunlight. Orbweavers take down their webs each morning by eating it to recycle the proteins, using them to rebuild a fresh web during the night. Photo by Ginger English/Special to The Saline Courier
November 22, 2016
