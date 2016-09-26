PHOTO OF THE DAY: Down on the farm

Maddi Grace Turner, 3, left, Harper Arnold, 3, second from left, Khloe Brown, 3, thiird from let, and Allie Grace Ferguson, 4, showcase special costumes Saturday for the “Life on the Farm” theme at this year’s Fall Fest in Bryant. See more photos from the event on page 10. Photo by Sarah Perry/The Saline Courier
Monday, September 26, 2016
BENTON, AR

