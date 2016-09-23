PHOTO OF THE DAY: Drink up, little guy

Anna Armstrong, a resident at Southern Trace Rehabilitation and Care Center in Bryant, helps Rudy Roo Roo the kangaroo with his bottle Wednesday as RN Christy Rasico, center, snaps a photo. Janice Cockrill, of Cockrill Country Critters, stopped by the center with her furry friends, including an alpaca, a calf, rabbits, pigs, a miniature horse and more. See Saturday’s edition of The Saline Courier for more photos from the event. Photo by Ryan Klare/The Saline Courier
Friday, September 23, 2016
BENTON, AR

