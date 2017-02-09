PHOTO OF THE DAY: Getting Down to Buzzness

A honeybee loads up on nectar from a Japonica flower. Honey bees represent only a small fraction of the roughly 20,000 known species of bees. Some other types of related bees produce and store honey, including the stingless honeybees, but only members of the genus Apis are true honeybees. The study of bees, including honey bees, is known as melittology. Photo by Ginger English/Special to The Saline Courier.
Thursday, February 9, 2017
