PHOTO OF THE DAY: Hanging with a hero

Elijah Perry, 4 months old, is excited to meet Detective Dustin Hamm of the Benton Police Department. Hamm is dressed as Captain America during the Celebrity Waiter event Monday at Larry’s Pizza in Bryant. He and other Saline County “celebrities” served customers pizza to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Elijah is the son of Sarah and Rick Perry of Benton. Photo by Sarah Perry/The Saline Courier
Friday, September 16, 2016
