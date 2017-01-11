PHOTO OF THE DAY: Honoring a Hero

Servicemen from the U.S. Army serve as honor guards Tuesday while carrying the casket of SSG. Cameron Wade Beckwith at Smith-Benton Funeral Home. Members of the Arkansas Chapter of the Patriot Guard Riders salute in the background. Beckwith was deployed to Kuwait from 2004 to 2005, served twice in Iraq from 2008 to 2009 and 2011 to 2012, and most recently was an active duty recruiter with the U.S. Army. Beckwith’s funeral was held at Ten Mile Baptist Church in Lonsdale. Photo by Ryan Klare/The Saline Courie
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
