PHOTO OF THE DAY: I voted

Terry Campbell, of Benton, receives his “I voted” sticker from poll worker Dixie Smith on Tuesday at the Haskell Volunteer Fire Department. Campbell and hundreds of others participated in the annual school election. Two races, both in the Harmony Grove School District, were contested with Quinn Best and Heath Massey winning seats. Photo by Ryan Klare/The Saline Courier
Wednesday, September 21, 2016
