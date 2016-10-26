PHOTO OF THE DAY: Keeping It Old-School

Longtime Saline County resident Ed Albares campaigns Monday on the lawn of the Saline County Courthouse as early voters visit the Vote Here Center in Downtown Benton on the first day of early voting. Albares was the only candidate of any race to campaign all day and he say’s he will do it every day until Election Day and has every time he has run for office. Albares is seeking his third term as Justice of the Peace for District 8. Also, Albares is the only JP who is opposed in this year’s election.
Wednesday, October 26, 2016
