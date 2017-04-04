PHOTO OF THE DAY: Lights Out

A large Taco Bell sign is wrapped with caution tape at the Benton restaurant after a heavy storm recently blew a large hole into one side. The sign is usually visible from Interstate 30, but will be missing from the sky until repairs can be made. JOSH BRIGGS/The Saline Courier
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
