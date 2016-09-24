PHOTO OF THE DAY: Momentum swing

Harmony Grove senior Dillon Hager holds on tight to an interception late in the game Friday at Sykes Stadium in Haskell. Hager and the Cardinals fell short to No. 1 Glen Rose, 34-31, suffering their first loss of the year. Glen Rose stays perfect at 4-0. Photo by Justin Manning/Special to The Saline Courier
Saturday, September 24, 2016
