PHOTO OF THE DAY: New Beginnings

Benton Mayor David Mattingly throws a ceremonial first pitch Friday on field 4 at the softball complex at Riverside Park in Benton. Mattingly and Parks and Recreation Department Director John Eckart cut a ribbon Friday to officially open the park in time for the fifth annual Drew Melton: Forever Young Tournament. JOSH BRIGGS/The Saline Courier
Monday, March 13, 2017
BENTON, AR

