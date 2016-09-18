PHOTO OF THE DAY: Perfect Fit

Harmony Grove senior maid Natalie Jones, left, is crowned 2016 Homecoming Queen on Friday by 2015 queen Hanna Hill. Also pictured is Jones’ father, Greg Jones. The Cardinals defeated Magnet Cove 49-21 at Sykes Stadium to move to 3-0 on the young season. Harmony Grove will host unbeaten Glen Rose in Week 4 to begin 5-3A Conference action. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Photo by Justin Manning/Special to The Saline Courier
