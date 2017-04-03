PHOTO OF THE DAY: Remembering the times

Charles Greene, of Benton, poses for a photo near a 900-year-old Native American canoe on display at the River Center at Riverside Park. In 1999, Greene discovered the Caddo Indian artifact while fishing near Peeler Bend on the Saline River. Greene said he is glad to see the canoe return to Saline County. “It belongs here,” he added. The canoe weighs about 1,000 pounds, half as heavy as it was when it was pulled from the river. JOSH BRIGGS/The Saline Courier
Staff Writer
Monday, April 3, 2017
BENTON, AR

Category: