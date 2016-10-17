PHOTO OF THE DAY: Silent Statement

A line of people walk through Downtown Benton on Saturday afternoon as part of the A21 Walk for Freedom. During the event, participants walked in a single-file line while dressed in black to bring awareness about human trafficking. Also, some covered their mouths with black duck tape and held signs to raise awareness. Photo by Ryan Klare/The Saline Courier.
Monday, October 17, 2016
BENTON, AR

