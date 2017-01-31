PHOTO OF THE DAY: Top Spellers Honored in Annual Bee

The Benton School District held its annual districtwide spelling bee Friday at Butler Auditorium on the high school campus. Representing Angie Grant Elementary School and placing in the competition, from left, are, Xander Renfrow, second place; Zane McNair, first place; Samantha Suarez, fourth place; and Hudson Chandler, third place.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
