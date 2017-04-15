PHOTO OF THE DAY: We Adore You, O Christ

After being condemned to death, Christ carries his cross as he is beaten by guards on his way to Calvary on Friday during the annual Stations of the Cross ceremony. All characters are portrayed by members of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Benton. Fourteen stations are visited along the way, concluding with Jesus being laid to rest in the tomb. JOSH BRIGGS/The Saline Courier
Staff Writer
Saturday, April 15, 2017
BENTON, AR

