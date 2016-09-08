PHOTO OF THE DAY: You silly goose

Logan Butler, 5, gets the pleasure of meeting Lori Rester’s feathered friend, Gooseberry, on Wednesday at the Saline County Fair. Rester says that Gooseberry usually follows her around, but she started leash training him in the last couple of months. Photo by RYAN KLARE/The Saline Courier
Thursday, September 8, 2016
