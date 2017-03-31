Pictures with Easter Bunny available Saturday

Saline County children will have the opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Harvest Foods.

The event is hosted by the Salem Fire Department Cadets program. The Salem Fire Department cadets are between the ages of 14 and 18 and assist volunteer firefighters during various situations.

Even though the cadets cannot respond to house fires, they can assist firefighters in staying hydrated while responding to an emergency. The cadets also help the firefighters test various equipment and complete training with the firefighters.

The cadet program started about a year ago when some of the cadets expressed interest in assisting firefighters, said Laura Gerrald, office manager and volunteer for the department.

Five boys and one girl are involved in the cadet program

Saturday's event will serve as a fundraiser for the program and will help to cover the cost for equipment that the cadets need, Gerrald said.

Prices for pictures are $4 for 4-by-6 prints; $6 for 5-by-7 prints; $9 for 8-by-10 prints or $6 for two 2-by-3 wallet-size prints. There are also two picture packets available. For $25, parents receive one 8-by-10 print, three 5-by-7 prints, two 4-by-6 prints and two 2-by-3 prints. For $30, parents receive eight 5-by-7 prints and four 2-by-3 prints.

As part of the event, firefighters also will be selling raffle tickets for a certificate to host a birthday party at War Memorial Stadium.

The winner will receive a certificate to receive $150 off a birthday party package for up to 30 children.

Two party options are available.

The Touchdown Party is available for $300. This package includes a two-hour party, a personal party host, a dressing room and field access, party invitations, cake and ice cream, Powerade, plates, napkins and utensils.

The Extra Point Party is available for $400. This package includes pizza from Papa John's, a two-hour party, a personal party host, a dressing room and field access, party invitations, cake and ice cream, Powerade, plates, napkins and utensils.

Raffle tickets will be available to purchase Saturday. The cost is $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.

For the raffle, a person does not have to be present to win. The winner will be announced during the Saturday event.