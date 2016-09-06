Pilot killed in crash identified

The Bryant Police Department has released the name of the Little Rock man who died in a gyrocopter crash Saturday afternoon.

Jack Payne Sr., 76, died as a result of the crash, said Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the Bryant Police Department.

The incident is currently being investigated by the FAA.

"No further updates as to what caused the crash has been determined at this time," he said.

BPD and Bryant Fire Department responded to the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. after receiving a report of the crash.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told firefighters that a gyrocopter crashed south of the runway. Another pilot helped first responders located the crash site, according to the Bryant Fire Department.