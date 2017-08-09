PIZZA! PIZZA! 18-wheeler strikes overpass, spilling hundreds of frozen pies

According to multiple reports, an 18-wheeler carrying frozen pizzas crashed and spilled its merchandise on westbound Interstate 30 on Wednesday, leaving only one eastbound lane open.

The accident occurred around 1 p.m. just east of Interstate 430.

According to reports, the truck struck the Mabelvale Road overpass, resulting in the trailer being demolished. Diesel fuel also filled the roadway.

No one was injured in the accident, according to reports.