Police: 10 to face charges in Panther vandalism case

An 18-year-old Bryant resident is facing a criminal mischief charge in conjunction with the recent vandalism of the Benton High School Panther sculpture and charges are expected to be filed against nine other individuals by juvenile authorities and the Saline County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, according to a report from the Benton Police Department.

The 18-year-old named in the warrant is Garrett Misenheimer of Bryant.

Benton police spokesperson Matt Burks said the damage to the statue and surrounding area was in excess of $4,000.

The vandalism was discovered three days before the Salt Bowl, an annual event in which rivalry between the two schools traditionally increases.

Two years ago five juveniles were charged with vandalism when similar damage was done to the statue.

The sculpture was acquired through an alumni fundraising project led by Mary Kay Mooney, a member of the Class of 1964, and Joyce Faulkner, a member of the Class of 1952.

The effort raised more than $30,000, Mooney said.

See Thursday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.