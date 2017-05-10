Police identify motorcyclist killed Tuesday in Bryant
By:
Josh Briggs
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
BRYANT
The Bryant Police Department has released the name of a man killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle
accident near Shobe Road and Brookwood.
Alex Sponer, 32, of Benton, was riding his motorcycle westbound on Shobe Road when he lost control of the bike, sliding into oncoming traffic before being struck by an eastbound vehicle, according to a report from BPD.
The accident is still under investigation.
