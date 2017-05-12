Police release name of house fire victim

A 43-year-old Saline County woman died in a house fire discovered around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Kruse Loop in Alexander.

Several fire departments, led by the Salem Fire Department, and the Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.

The victim, who has been identified as Misty York, 43, was found near the back door of the home, said Salem Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Moravec.

Moravec said York was almost able to leave the home before becoming overcome by the smoke. If she had immediately left the structure, she could be alive, he said.

The victim's mother was found in the driveway of the home. She was reported to be conscious when firefighters arrived and had no major injuries. She was treated at the scene, said Salem Fire Department Chief Gil Carpenter.