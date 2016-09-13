Presentation to reveal details of proposed CTE center

In August of last year, superintendents from seven school districts gathered together at an event hosted by the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce to announce that they would be working together to create a proposed career and technology education center in Saline County.

Since that time, several people from many career fields have been working to make the center a reality.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Benton Event Center, the Saline County Economic Development Corp. will be hosting an informational meeting for business leaders called “Go Build Saline: What’s Next in Workforce Education.”

During the meeting, more information about the center will be discussed.

For the full article, see Tuesday's issue of The Saline Courier or subscribe to the eEdition.