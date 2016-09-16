PREVIEW: Bauxite to play in Bryant

It's been a tough two weeks for the Bauxite Miners to open the 2016 season. With a 49-17 opening-week loss to Saline County rival Harmony Grove in the Saline River Showdown and a 56-7 defeat at the hands of the Glen Rose Beavers, the Miners will look to turn things around against the Dumas Bobcats at home. Yet, the game won't be at The Pit in Bauxite as turf is still being installed. Instead, while Bryant is on the road at Lake Hamilton, the Miners will play at Hornet Stadium in Bryant Friday.

After falling 41-30 to White Hall to open the season, Dumas beat its rival McGehee 33-14 last week after finishing 5-5 last season. Against White Hall, senior running back Chris Tatum scored two TDs, while Jarquis Fisher rushed for 212 yards and two TDs on McGehee so the Miners must mind the Bobcat run game.

The Miners look to get the offense going Friday at Hornet Stadium in Bryant with kickoff coming at 7 p.m.