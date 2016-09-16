PREVIEW: Beavers eye perfect nonconference

The Glen Rose Beavers (2-0) look to stay unbeaten on the early season Friday as they head out for their first road test.

Having defeated its first two opponents handedly, Glen Rose takes on Camden Harmony Grove (1-1) in Week 3, a team Head Coach Mark Kehner says is very good.

"They are a really good football team," Kehner said. "They were toe-to-toe with Prescott until two minutes to go in the first half and then made two huge mistakes that allowed Prescott to get two more quick scores.

"They are a very talented team and playing on their field is going to present a huge challenge for us to go on the road and try to beat a good, solid football team."

The Beavers have never fallen to the Hornets, owning a 3-0 record.

For Kehner, he says the preparation is slightly different this week.

"You have to make the kids understand that you have to clean your act up a little bit more," Kehner said. "You are on someone else's field and it is a little uncomfortable there, instead of on your own.

"You have a little more attention to detail and can't make the silly mistakes then try to overcome them."

For Glen Rose, a less expected bright spot has emerged out of the backfield with sophomore running back J'Shawn Cox performing well in the early going.

Against Malvern, the youngster trucked for 57 yards on nine carries before taking the rock 10 times last week for 81 yards and his first touchdown of the year.

"It is not really a surprise," Kehner said. "The biggest thing is that he is just learning our system a little more each week and learning to run behind his linemen.

"As long as he stays healthy and continues to work hard he is going to get better and better each week."

Cox now leads the Beavers in rushing with 138 total yards on the ground, 40 yards ahead of junior Ryan Taylor.

Taylor scored a touchdown on eight carries for 69 yards last week.

Senior quarterback Aaron Weatherford only had to throw the ball nine times in Week 2, completing five passes for 66 yards and a score.

He also rumbled into the end zone once for his third rushing score of the season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bill Manning Field.