PREVIEW: Beavers host Elks in 2nd round

The No. 2 Glen Rose Beavers got all they could handle to open postseason play a week ago, narrowly defeating No. 4 Fouke at Beaver Stadium.

What was tabbed to be a blowout by many in favor of Glen Rose turned out to be a 27-26 nail-biter.

The victory, however, sets the Beavers up with a second straight home test, this time against No. 2 Elkins on Friday.

Elkins has used five quarterbacks in different spots this year with senior Jake Strode handling most of the passing duties.

Strode has completed 124 of 183 passes for 2,170 yards and 19 scores to only three interceptions on the year.

He is averaging 197.3 yards per game to boot.

The Elks are pretty balanced as well, with Colten Vaught running the ball for 1,071 yards and 31 total TDs on the season, carrying the ball 159 times.

Against Jessieville in Round 1, Vaught took the Lions for 121 yards and three scores on 19 carries. That comes after three straight games of at least four TDs.

Defensively, senior Bo Ketcher leads in tackles with 70, including a sack and also has an interception on his resume.

On the year, Elkins has dropped opposing quarterbacks for 22 sacks and minus-39 yards.

The Elks boast a 9-2 overall record coming into Round 2.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Glen Rose.