PREVIEW: Beavers know what’s coming

After struggling mightily with No. 4 Fouke in the first round of the 3A State Playoffs, No. 2 Glen Rose made easy work of its next opponent, defeating No. 2 Elkins 45-13 on Friday to advance to Round 3.

Despite putting up big numbers on offense, the Beavers’ defense showed up big, forcing seven turnovers, including six interceptions in the rout.

“We played with effort,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “In the playoffs, you have to earn these wins. (Two weeks ago), I think we took a situation for granted a little bit, but they responded this (past) week and did their work to prepare.

“It wasn’t perfect, but the effort was a big.”

Glen Rose’s Adam Day was all over the secondary, clipping the Elks for three interceptions, including the game-ending play.

Accustomed to practicing on Thanksgiving and hitting the field on Black Friday, the Beavers will be on the road this week as they head north to face No. 1 Rivercrest as they look for a semifinals’ berth.

Rivercrest had all it could stand against Junction City in Round 2, escaping with a narrow 14-13 victory over the Dragons.

Rivercrest is mostly one-dimensional, having only passed the ball 70 times this year for a total of 294 yards.

The offensive attack comes on the ground as the Colts have racked up 3,496 rushing yards in 2016.

Sophomore Kentavious Robinson takes the bulk of the carries for Rivercrest, running the ball 168 times for 1,487 yards and 21 TDs this year.

Last week, Junction City held the speedy back to 24 yards and a score on 19 carries, a season-low when he has at least 5 carries in a game.

However, Robinson has eclipsed the 200-yard mark three times and has gone for more than 300 once in games this season.

Rivercrest also possesses three other backs that have rushed for more than 300 yards on the year, including junior Jamyka Franks who has 385 yards and five scores this season.

Glen Rose’s defense allowed 213 yards on the ground last week, including 101 to Elkins’ quarterback.

Senior quarterback Aaron Weatherford put together a nice game after being picked off on his team’s first drive. Weatherford finished with 184 yards passing on 8 of 23 completions and two TDs. The big senior also rushed for three scores in the win.

Kickoff for Friday’s Round 3 match is set for 7 p.m.

The winner will meet the winner of No. 1 Charleston and No. 3 Centerpoint on Dec. 2.