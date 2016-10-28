PREVIEW: Calley: ‘This is a must-win game for us’

The past few weeks have not been kind to the Harmony Grove Cardinals (4-4, 1-4). Week 8's 41-0 blanking at the hands of Prescott (8-0, 5-0) handed the Cardinals their third straight loss and has them on the brink of elimination from making the 3A playoffs as they play host to Gurdon on Friday.

"That is a must-win game for us," said Head Coach Paul Calley. "To get to the playoffs we must beat Gurdon. That is the way I look at it."

Calley is a former Go-Devil having graduated from the Clarke County school district.

Prescott scored early and often against a beaten and battered Cardinals team that is suffering from a number of key injuries.

"It was rough," said Head Coach Paul Calley. "We didn't play our best and it was out of hand early. In space, we couldn't tackle them."

The Cardinals gained 192 yards on 51 snaps Friday after eclipsing the 420-yard mark in a losing effort to Centerpoint in Week 7. Also, Harmony Grove's defense allowed 9.3 yards per play to the Curley Wolves as Prescott tallied 439 yards from scrimmage.

Injuries were a big focus for the Cardinals this week. Expected to be without a number of playmaking starters, Calley was forced to play some different guys at key positions.

"We practiced our young guys all week and they can't even get lined up," Calley said. "We are having to tell them if they are on the line or off the line and it is difficult.

"Our game plan coming in was to try and keep the ball on the ground to let the clock run and we couldn't run it."

Sidelined on Friday were Jake Brooks, Austin Bull, Chris Knight and Blake Gwatney. Senior Dillon Hager suited up after not expecting to play, but exited for the night on Harmony Grove first defensive series.

"I hope to get these guys back," Calley said. "We will have to wait and see. You just don't know."

The Cardinals handed the ball off 46 times Friday as seven different players took carries, all totaling 177 yards. Junior Josh Sturm led Harmony Grove with 15 carries for 62 yards. Senior Alex Alessandro followed with 13 carries and 55 yards.

Gurdon is struggling this year, but will have speed that could give Harmony Grove fits in places.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Sykes Stadium in Haskell.