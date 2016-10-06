PREVIEW: Cardinals look for more of the same

Harmony Grove made easy work of Bismarck in Week 5, defeating the Lions 55-14 to improve to 4-1 on the year.

"We told the kids coming in that we are not worried about the opponent," said Head Coach Paul Calley. "What we are worried about is us and executing plays. They went out there and did what we asked them to do."

Harmony Grove takes to the road again Friday as they travel to Jessieville for more 5-3A action.

Jessieville fell hard to Glen Rose in Week 5, 35-6.

Harmony Grove allowed only three yards in the first half a week ago, while scoring quick and often all but one series.

The Cardinals used only one play before scoring TDs on two occasions and needed only four plays before scoring on two other drives.

Harmony Grove's defense was stout again, stopping the Lions for no gain or negative yardage 16 times in the contest.

Junior quarterback Hunter Hilson put together a career night with 243 passing yards on 13 of 18 completions and five TDs, all without his main target, junior Austin Bull, who is out with an ailing knee.

The Cardinals did not run the ball much, but still managed to gain 143 yards on eight carries and two TDs.

Sean Small led the Cardinals in receiving yards with 95 yards and a score.

Nathan Watkins and Antonio Roberson each added two catches and two TDs for Harmony Grove.

"The competition only gets harder after this," Calley said. "If we are going to make a run in the playoffs, we are going have to overcome some adversity and we have shown we can do that.

"We have a good football team and we are clicking and fresh. We are pretty good."

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lion Stadium.

Harmony Grove will return home in Week 7 for a much-anticipated rematch with Centerpoint after last year's controversial road loss to the Knights.