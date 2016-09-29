PREVIEW: Cards focused on themselves

Harmony Grove suffered its first loss of the year in Week 4, falling 34-31 to 5-3A rival Glen Rose.

Missed chances cost the Cardinals late, including a fourth-quarter interception snatched down by senior receiver Dillon Hager that resulted in zero points.

“I was so proud of the way we fought,” said Harmony Grove Head Coach Paul Calley.

“We could have quit when we were down three touchdowns, but we came back and got the score before the end of the first half. Never did take the lead, but we had our chances; so many chances we had that got away from us.”

The Cardinals trailed 28-10 at the break, but pulled within 28-24 with more than half of the third quarter left to play.

The Cardinals would answer Glen Rose’s ever move, but time as not on Harmony Grove’s side as the Beavers reigned supreme.

Week 5 presents Harmony Grove with its second road tilt of the year when it travels to 0-4 Bismarck on Friday.

The Lions have been down in numbers and wins the past several years and have yet to break into the win column in 2016.

Bismarck has been outscored 173-79 in four contests this year, including last week’s blowout loss to conference foe Jessieville, 51-12.

Harmony Grove’s offense is scoring 37.5 points per game, while holding opponents to 21 on the year.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Lions Stadium.