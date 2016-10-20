PREVIEW: Cards going with new ‘philosophy’

Harmony Grove (4-3 1-3) put out its best offensive production in Week 7, but couldn't find the end zone on crucial drives as Centerpoint walked away with a convincing 34-18 victory.

"We had a little breakdown here, little break down there and one breakdown each time we had it, offensively," said Head Coach Paul Calley. "We just couldn't punch it in when we got in the red zone.

The Cardinals stalled inside the 10-yard line of the Knights twice and walked away with zero points following a missed field goal and a turnover on downs.

Junior quarterback Hunter Hilson put together a career night, completeing 18 of 33 pass attempts for 340 yards and three TDs.

Blake Gwatney, too, shined with a breakout game, catching nine passes for 185 yards and two scores in the loss.

Harmony Grove outgained the Knights 434-388 while snapping the rock 12 fewer times.

In Week 8, the Cardinals travel to No. 1 Prescott (7-0 4-0) after the Curley Wolves' thrilling 20-17 win over No. 3 Glen Rose in Week 7.

Harmony Grove, nor any other team in 5-3A, has ever beaten Prescott in conference action (the Curley Wolves joined the conference in 2014), with the Cardinals losing by a combined 85-52 score the last two years.

"Having grown up in Gurdon and played Prescott, that is the toughest place to play other than Bentonville, in the state of Arkansas," Calley said. "We have our work cut out for us and with injuries it is going to be a tough, tough task just to stay with them."

Senior quarterback Derrick Flynn passed for 157 yards and a TD while completing 14 of 27 attempts with two interceptions against Glen Rose.

Flynn was held to 35 yards rushing on 14 carries, but was able to find the end zone twice, including the game-winner with 14 seconds remaining.

For Harmony Grove, the ground game was strong again in Week 7 with senior back Antonio Roberson trucking 13 times for 74 yards.

But injuries ate up many of the Cardinals starting core with five players exiting, including receivers Austin Bull and Dillon Hager.

Sophomore standout Jake Brooks was assisted off the field twice, but managed to come back each time, finishing the game as running back, despite an ailing knee.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Prescott.