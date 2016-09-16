PREVIEW: Cards hit with injuries in Week 3

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (2-0) are coming off of an ugly road win after defeating Fountain Lake (0-2) 21-12 in Week 2.

In a game that saw 20 penalties, Head Coach Paul Calley was not all pleased.

"I have never seen that many penalties and I don't think I have ever seen a game affected by penalties as much as this game," Calley said. "The officials need to get paid triple because it was their show. They need a bonus. I am going to have to watch it on film because I don't see how there could be that many flags."

Nonetheless, Harmony Grove made history with the win, marking the first time in school history a Cardinals' team had beaten the Cobras.

"Fountain Lake is a storied program that has been very successful and is very well-coached," Calley said. "We have never beaten them. They hadn't lost many games here (Larry Beckham Memorial Stadium.)

"But somehow, some way, we got it done."

This week, the Cardinals will celebrate homecoming as they host Magnet Cove at Sykes Stadium in Haskell.

The Cardinals defeated the Panthers in each of the past two seasons and will be looking for a third victory come Friday.

Heavily favored by other organizations, the Cardinals look to finish the nonconference schedule undefeated before hosting rival Glen Rose in Week 4 to start 5-3A play.

Magnet Cove is allowing an average of 40 points per game through two contests this year and have lost to Parkers Chapel and Centerpoint.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday. Homecoming festivities begin at 6:15 p.m.