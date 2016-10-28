PREVIEW: Hornets charge into NLR

BRYANT – The Bryant Hornets are on a roll. Not only are they winners of four straight, but the Hornets have scored at least 41 points in each of those victories, their highest coming in last week's 48-20 shellacking of the Cabot Panthers on homecoming.

I big reason for such the high scores is the emergence of sophomore quarterback Ren Hefley. With an unknown QB situation for the first half of the season, Hefley, this week's Saline Courier Athlete of the Week, has taken the reins and run with them, helped by a solid receiving corps and much-improved offensive line.

Hefley had a career night last Friday during homecoming, passing 20 of 29 for 302 yards and four touchdowns, and adding a rushing TD to his tally. Senior Landon Smith also had the best game of his career, catching 10 passes for 124 yards and a TD, while Hornet leading receiver, senior Reece Coates, had four receptions for 109 yards and two TDs.

Not only has the Hornet offense been on fire, Bryant's defense has been solid as well. The Hornets picked off three passes and returned a fumble recovery for a TD in last week's win.

But, with everything going right for the Hornets the past month, their toughest test yet will be Friday. Bryant heads to North Little Rock to take on the undefeated (8-0, 5-0) Charging Wildcats. NLR is averaging 50.6 points per game and giving up 16.3 PPG.

Kickoff for the Wildcats and Hornets is 7 p.m. Friday.